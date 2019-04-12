CAMDEN — A former Ventnor firefighter on Friday joined a long list of local residents who pleaded guilty in a massive fraud scheme that cost the state more than $25 million in health benefits payouts to an out-of-state pharmaceutical company.
Edward Sutor Jr., 36, of Linwood, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday in Camden to defrauding New Jersey of more than $2 million in claims through the public employee's health benefits system, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
"He appeared today in court and entered a plea because he wanted to accept responsibility," said Sutor's attorney John Zarych of Northfield.
Edward Sutor is the cousin of Ventnor firefighter, Corey Sutor, of Egg Harbor Township, who also admitted in December to receiving about $150,000 for his role in the scheme.
"Ed was a very good firefighter. He did his job every day," said Ventnor Fire Chief Mike Cahill, who said Edward Sutor has resigned from the department. "I'm sorry this has come about like it has."
Two years ago, William Hickman, a dedicated volunteer in Northfield youth baseball, took a s…
So far, 24 people have accepted plea agreements in this case since August 2017. Seven more, including alleged ringleaders Sara and William Hickman of Northfield and co-conspirators John and Thomas Sher, Brian Pugh, Thomas Schallus and Christopher Broccoli, have pleaded not guilty.
Like his cousin Corey Sutor, Edward Sutor was named an owner of a company formed to market expensive and medically-unnecessary compounded cream medications from May 2015 and February 2016. He and his other co-conspirators persuaded public employees like teachers, police officers, fire fighters and state troopers, to obtain those medications after learning that the prescriptions would be reimbursed by the health insurance company for thousands of dollars for a one-month supply.
U.S. Attorneys allege Edward and Corey Sutor's company was part of an agreement to receive a percentage of the reimbursements paid to the Louisiana pharmaceutical company, which has yet to be named in court documents.
The information in this case said that Edward Sutor recruited others and paid them hundreds of dollars a month. He admitted he received $335,552 for his role in the scheme.
Sutor worked for Ventnor since 2013 and made $90,092 a year, according to state records.
As a part of his plea deal, Sutor will need to forfeit that money and pay restitution of $2,682,708.
He faces up to 10 years and a fine of $250,000.
His sentencing is scheduled for July 17.
-- Staff Writers Amanda Auble contributed to this report
Matthew Tedesco
Robert Bessey
Robert Bessey, of Philadelphia, a gym floor installer, agreed to forfeit $485,540 and pay restitution of at least $2.7 million.
Steve Urbanski
Michael Pepper
Michael Pepper, of Northfield, a retired Atlantic City firefighter, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health-benefits fraud. As part of the plea agreement, Pepper will forfeit $113,627 and pay restitution of $719,481.
Thomas Hodnett
Thomas Hodnett, of Voorhees, a pharmaceutical sales representative, served as recruiter in the conspiracy. Hodnett agreed to forfeit more than $269,966 and pay restitution of $1.5 million.
John Gaffney
Judd Holt
Judd Holt, of Marlton, a Burlington County pharmaceutical representative, pleaded guilty to separate charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Holt defrauded health-insurance plans of more than $769,000 and must forfeit more than $95,000.
George Gavras
George Gavras, of Moorestown, a Burlington County pharmaceutical representative, pleaded guilty to separate charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Gavras admitted to defrauding plans of more than $679,000 and must forfeit more than $204,000.
Richard Zappala
Michael Neopolitan
Michael Neopolitan, of Willow Grove, a pharmaceutical sales representative, has admitted to defrauding New Jersey state health benefits programs and other insurers out of millions of dollars by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions.
Andrew Gerstel
Andrew Gerstel, of Galloway Township, is a pharmaceutical representative. As part of his plea agreement, Gerstel must forfeit $184,389 in criminal proceeds he received for his role in the scheme and pay restitution of at least $483,946. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
Timothy Frazier
Timothy Frazier, of Galloway Township, a commercial construction estimator, submitted fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions.
Michael Pilate
Michael Pilate, of Williamstown, and a Pleasantville High School guidance counselor, was described in court as a mid-level conspirator who received $500 from a co-conspirator per prescription he filled, according to court testimony. He also recruited other people and paid them each $500 per prescription, according to court testimony. As part of Pilate’s plea agreement, he must forfeit $392,684 and pay restitution of $3.49 million — the amount of fraud resulting from his participation in the scheme.
Shawn Sypherd
Shawn Sypherd, of Upper Township, a middle school teacher, admitted to conspiracy to commit fraud of the State Health Benefits Plan. Sypherd’s actions resulted in more than $2.4 million in fraudulent reimbursements from the State Health Benefits Plan. He received more than $354,264 for his role as a recruiter, according to court documents.
Nicholas Tedesco
Michael J. Sher
Richard Erick McAllister
William Hunter
William Hunter, an industrial equipment salesman from Sewell, must forfeit about $245,020 and pay restitution of at least $1.32 million, according to his plea agreement.
Tara LaMonaca
Kristie Masucci
Kristie Masucci, of the Cedar Run section of Stafford Township, a former pharmaceutical representative from Ocean County, admitted to receiving $388,608 for her role in the conspiracy. Masucci served as a recruiter from January 2015 through February 2016, persuading individuals in Atlantic County and elsewhere with state benefits to obtain medically unnecessary compounded medications from an out-of-state pharmacy.
Robert Madonna
James Wildman
James Wildman, of Marmora, an Ocean City school maintenance worker, admitted serving as a recruiter in the conspiracy, persuading individuals, especially those on the state health benefits plan, to obtain medically unnecessary compounded prescriptions in exchange for money. Wildman said he received $657,040 for his role in the scheme.
Corey Sutor
Corey Sutor, of Egg Harbor Township, a Ventnor firefighter, admitted to receiving about $150,000 for his role in the scheme. He joined the Ventnor Fire Department in 2008.
William Hickman
Sara Hickman
Brian Pugh
Thomas Schallus
Christopher Broccoli
Christopher Broccoli, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, a Camden firefighter, was charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and with individual acts of health care fraud and wire fraud
Thomas Sher
John Sher
Edward Sutor
Edward Sutor, of Linwood, a Ventnor firefighter, admitted to receiving about $335,552 for his role in the scheme. Edward Sutor stated with the department in 2013.
