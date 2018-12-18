The two former Margate firefighters implicated in an 18-person oxycodone distribution ring in South Jersey have waived their grand jury appearances and applied for pretrial intervention.
Theodore Gogol, 38, of Margate, and Ashton Funk, 36, of Northfield, were charged by the state Attorney General’s Office in 2017 along with 16 others in a case investigators called Operation Oxy Highway.
Peter Aseltine, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said Gogol and Funk both agreed to be charged by accusation with a single count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. He also confirmed their application for pretrial intervention.
Matthew Portella, attorney for Ashton Funk, confirmed the application for pre-trial intervention.
“It’s a complex distribution case with a lot of low level defendants. I’m hoping that Ashton can move forward from this dark period and hopefully will be accepted into the pre trial intervention program,” said Portella.
Gogol’s attorney, Melissa Rosenblum-Pisetzner, was not available Tuesday for comment.
According to the charges, Dr. Craig Gialanella, 54, of North Caldwell, Essex County, an internist who practices in Belleville, supplied and illegally prescribed drugs to the Atlantic County drug ring members, who would then sell the drugs.
The ring leaders were Mary Connolly, 55; Douglas Patterson, 54, Connolly’s ex-husband; and Connolly’s daughter Lauren Connolly, 29, all of Egg Harbor Township. They and Mary Connolly’s son, Robert Connolly, 32, of Galloway Township, were charged with second- or third-degree distribution of narcotics or conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
Gialanella is charged with second-degree distribution of narcotics by complaint-warrant.
Mary Connolly’s other son, Michael Connolly Jr., 34, of Galloway, was charged with third-degree obtaining narcotics by fraud. He is the only co-defendant who has taken a plea agreement, with sentencing scheduled for Jan. 31.
Gogol was scheduled to appear Monday before Judge Rodney Cunningham, but a spokesman from the Atlantic County Courthouse, criminal division, said the appearance was postponed until Jan. 7. Funk’s next appearance is Jan. 31.
The other defendants are:
Danielle Grainger, 34, of Linwood
William Warren, 52, of Egg Harbor Township
Francis Clemson, 54, of Ocean View
Beatriz Oquendo, 35, of Pleasantville
Amanda Blomdahl, 38, of Somers Point
Kevin Reid, 48, of Ventnor
David Blocker, 50, of Galloway
Joseph Green, 40, of Atlantic City
Christopher Perez, 35, of Mays Landing
John Hager, 40, of Deptford
All are out of jail on summonses.
