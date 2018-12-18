Operation Oxy Highway

An Essex County doctor was arrested with others in an Atlantic County drug ring that distributed thousands of oxycodone pills, authorities said.

 NEW JERSEY OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL / PROVIDED

The two former Margate firefighters implicated in an 18-person oxycodone distribution ring in South Jersey have waived their grand jury appearances and applied for pretrial intervention.

Theodore Gogol, 38, of Margate, and Ashton Funk, 36, of Northfield, were charged by the state Attorney General’s Office in 2017 along with 16 others in a case investigators called Operation Oxy Highway.

Peter Aseltine, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said Gogol and Funk both agreed to be charged by accusation with a single count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. He also confirmed their application for pretrial intervention.

Matthew Portella, attorney for Ashton Funk, confirmed the application for pre-trial intervention.

“It’s a complex distribution case with a lot of low level defendants. I’m  hoping that Ashton can move forward from this dark period and hopefully will be accepted into the pre trial intervention program,” said Portella.

Gogol’s attorney, Melissa Rosenblum-Pisetzner, was not available Tuesday for comment.

According to the charges, Dr. Craig Gialanella, 54, of North Caldwell, Essex County, an internist who practices in Belleville, supplied and illegally prescribed drugs to the Atlantic County drug ring members, who would then sell the drugs.

The ring leaders were Mary Connolly, 55; Douglas Patterson, 54, Connolly’s ex-husband; and Connolly’s daughter Lauren Connolly, 29, all of Egg Harbor Township. They and Mary Connolly’s son, Robert Connolly, 32, of Galloway Township, were charged with second- or third-degree distribution of narcotics or conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Gialanella is charged with second-degree distribution of narcotics by complaint-warrant.

Mary Connolly’s other son, Michael Connolly Jr., 34, of Galloway, was charged with third-degree obtaining narcotics by fraud. He is the only co-defendant who has taken a plea agreement, with sentencing scheduled for Jan. 31.

Gogol was scheduled to appear Monday before Judge Rodney Cunningham, but a spokesman from the Atlantic County Courthouse, criminal division, said the appearance was postponed until Jan. 7. Funk’s next appearance is Jan. 31.

The other defendants are:

Danielle Grainger, 34, of Linwood

William Warren, 52, of Egg Harbor Township

Francis Clemson, 54, of Ocean View

Beatriz Oquendo, 35, of Pleasantville

Amanda Blomdahl, 38, of Somers Point

Kevin Reid, 48, of Ventnor

David Blocker, 50, of Galloway

Joseph Green, 40, of Atlantic City

Christopher Perez, 35, of Mays Landing

John Hager, 40, of Deptford

All are out of jail on summonses.

Contact: 609-272-7251 CLowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments