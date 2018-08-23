MAYS LANDING — The 18 defendants charged last summer in the state’s Operation Oxy Highway investigation will be back in court in October unless they come to a plea deal by Sept. 18, a judge ruled.
Defendants in the case, including one former and one current Margate firefighter, were charged in July of last year with operating an opioid drug ring through a doctor from Essex County, but have yet to be indicted. They are all out of jail on summonses.
“If it’s not resolved, everyone needs to be here on Oct. 11,” Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury told the more than eight attorneys who gathered around the defense table Thursday for a pre-indictment conference.
According to the state Office of the Attorney General, Dr. Craig Gialanella, 54, of North Caldwell, an internist who practices in Belleville, Essex County, supplied and illegally prescribed drugs to an Atlantic County drug ring that included Theodore Gogol, 38, of Margate, and Ashton Funk, 36, of Northfield. Gogol was employed by the Margate Fire Department at the time the charges were announced. Funk was removed from his post as a Margate firefighter the year prior after he was found guilty of theft for stealing a sandwich and beverage from Wawa.
The two men, along with several others from the region, are charged with distribution of narcotics and/or conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
Gialanella is charged with second-degree distribution of narcotics by complaint-warrant.
The three leaders of the ring, Mary Connolly, 55; Douglas Patterson, 54, Connolly's ex-husband; and Connolly's daughter Lauren Connolly, 29, all of Egg Harbor Township, were charged with second- or third-degree distribution of narcotics or conspiracy to distribute narcotics, in addition to Connolly's son, Robert Connolly, 32, of Galloway Township.
Connolly's other son, Michael Connolly Jr., 34, of Galloway, was charged with third-degree obtaining narcotics by fraud.
The rest of the defendants are:
- Danielle Grainger, 34, of Linwood
- William Warren, 52, of Egg Harbor Township
- Francis Clemson, 54, of Ocean View
- Beatriz Oquendo, 35, of Pleasantville
- Amanda Blomdahl, 38, of Somers Point
- Kevin Reid, 48, of Ventnor
- David Blocker, 50, of Galloway
- Joseph Green, 40, of Atlantic City
- Christopher Perez, 35, of Mays Landing
- John Hager, 40, of Deptford
