CAMDEN — A court appearance scheduled next week for seven South Jersey residents charged in an ongoing $50 million compounding medication fraud case has been postponed.
Originally slated for Wednesday, a status conference in U.S. District Court has been moved to 3 p.m. June 19 before Judge Robert B. Kugler due to a conflict in the court calendar, according to court records.
Those charged include:
William Hickman, 42, a pharmaceutical sales representative, and his wife, Sara, 42, of Northfield
Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon, co-owner of Tony’s Baltimore Grill and owner of BP Med 1 LLC
Thomas Schallus, 42, a Ventnor police officer, who was allegedly recruited by Pugh
Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, a Camden firefighter
Thomas Sher, 46, of Northfield, and John Sher, 37, of Margate. Both men, Margate firefighters, were allegedly recruited by their brother Michael Sher, another Margate firefighter. Michael Sher pleaded guilty in the case earlier.
All seven have pleaded not guilty. A total of about 30 people charged in the case since August 2017.
