CAMDEN — Seven South Jersey residents charged in an ongoing $50 million compounding medication fraud case are slated to appear in court Tuesday.
Originally slated for Wednesday, a status conference in U.S. District Court has been moved to 11 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Robert B. Kugler, according to court records.
Those charged include:
William Hickman, 42, a pharmaceutical sales representative, and his wife, Sara, 42, of Northfield.
Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon, co-owner of Tony’s Baltimore Grill and owner of BP Med 1 LLC.
Thomas Schallus, 42, a Ventnor police officer, who was allegedly recruited by Pugh.
Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, a Camden firefighter.
Thomas Sher, 46, of Northfield, and John Sher, 37, of Margate. Both men, Margate firefighters, were allegedly recruited by their brother Michael Sher, another Margate firefighter. Michael Sher pleaded guilty in the case earlier.
All seven have pleaded not guilty. A total of about 30 people charged in the case since August 2017.
Who's been charged in prescription fraud case?
Matthew Tedesco
Robert Bessey
Robert Bessey, of Philadelphia, a gym floor installer, agreed to forfeit $485,540 and pay restitution of at least $2.7 million.
Steve Urbanski
Michael Pepper
Michael Pepper, of Northfield, a retired Atlantic City firefighter, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health-benefits fraud. As part of the plea agreement, Pepper will forfeit $113,627 and pay restitution of $719,481.
Thomas Hodnett
Thomas Hodnett, of Voorhees, a pharmaceutical sales representative, served as recruiter in the conspiracy. Hodnett agreed to forfeit more than $269,966 and pay restitution of $1.5 million.
John Gaffney
Judd Holt
Judd Holt, of Marlton, a Burlington County pharmaceutical representative, pleaded guilty to separate charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Holt defrauded health-insurance plans of more than $769,000 and must forfeit more than $95,000.
George Gavras
George Gavras, of Moorestown, a Burlington County pharmaceutical representative, pleaded guilty to separate charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Gavras admitted to defrauding plans of more than $679,000 and must forfeit more than $204,000.
Richard Zappala
Michael Neopolitan
Michael Neopolitan, of Willow Grove, a pharmaceutical sales representative, has admitted to defrauding New Jersey state health benefits programs and other insurers out of millions of dollars by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions.
Andrew Gerstel
Andrew Gerstel, of Galloway Township, is a pharmaceutical representative. As part of his plea agreement, Gerstel must forfeit $184,389 in criminal proceeds he received for his role in the scheme and pay restitution of at least $483,946. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
Timothy Frazier
Timothy Frazier, of Galloway Township, a commercial construction estimator, submitted fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions.
Michael Pilate
Michael Pilate, of Williamstown, and a Pleasantville High School guidance counselor, was described in court as a mid-level conspirator who received $500 from a co-conspirator per prescription he filled, according to court testimony. He also recruited other people and paid them each $500 per prescription, according to court testimony. As part of Pilate’s plea agreement, he must forfeit $392,684 and pay restitution of $3.49 million — the amount of fraud resulting from his participation in the scheme.
Shawn Sypherd
Shawn Sypherd, of Upper Township, a middle school teacher, admitted to conspiracy to commit fraud of the State Health Benefits Plan. Sypherd’s actions resulted in more than $2.4 million in fraudulent reimbursements from the State Health Benefits Plan. He received more than $354,264 for his role as a recruiter, according to court documents.
Nicholas Tedesco
Michael J. Sher
Richard Erick McAllister
William Hunter
William Hunter, an industrial equipment salesman from Sewell, must forfeit about $245,020 and pay restitution of at least $1.32 million, according to his plea agreement.
Tara LaMonaca
Kristie Masucci
Kristie Masucci, of the Cedar Run section of Stafford Township, a former pharmaceutical representative from Ocean County, admitted to receiving $388,608 for her role in the conspiracy. Masucci served as a recruiter from January 2015 through February 2016, persuading individuals in Atlantic County and elsewhere with state benefits to obtain medically unnecessary compounded medications from an out-of-state pharmacy.
Robert Madonna
James Wildman
James Wildman, of Marmora, an Ocean City school maintenance worker, admitted serving as a recruiter in the conspiracy, persuading individuals, especially those on the state health benefits plan, to obtain medically unnecessary compounded prescriptions in exchange for money. Wildman said he received $657,040 for his role in the scheme.
Corey Sutor
Corey Sutor, of Egg Harbor Township, a Ventnor firefighter, admitted to receiving about $150,000 for his role in the scheme. He joined the Ventnor Fire Department in 2008.
William Hickman
Sara Hickman
Brian Pugh
Thomas Schallus
Christopher Broccoli
Christopher Broccoli, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, a Camden firefighter, was charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and with individual acts of health care fraud and wire fraud
Thomas Sher
John Sher
Edward Sutor
Edward Sutor, of Linwood, a Ventnor firefighter, admitted to receiving about $335,552 for his role in the scheme. Edward Sutor stated with the department in 2013.
