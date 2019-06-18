William and Sara Hickman

William and Sara Hickman are escorted out of the FBI office in Northfield after being charged with participating in the ongoing health benefits fraud scheme March 15.

 Colt Shaw / Staff Writer

CAMDEN — Seven South Jersey residents charged in an ongoing $50 million compounding medication fraud case are slated to appear in court Tuesday.

Originally slated for Wednesday, a status conference in U.S. District Court has been moved to 11 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Robert B. Kugler, according to court records.

Those charged include:

William Hickman, 42, a pharmaceutical sales representative, and his wife, Sara, 42, of Northfield.

Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon, co-owner of Tony’s Baltimore Grill and owner of BP Med 1 LLC.

Thomas Schallus, 42, a Ventnor police officer, who was allegedly recruited by Pugh.

Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, a Camden firefighter.

Thomas Sher, 46, of Northfield, and John Sher, 37, of Margate. Both men, Margate firefighters, were allegedly recruited by their brother Michael Sher, another Margate firefighter. Michael Sher pleaded guilty in the case earlier.

All seven have pleaded not guilty. A total of about 30 people charged in the case since August 2017.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

