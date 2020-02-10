ATLANTIC CITY — A 53-year-old city man was found fatally shot in a car Friday evening in the city’s North Inlet neighborhood, officials said.
About 5:32 p.m., city police responded to the beach block of Melrose Avenue after a 911 call about an unconscious and unresponsive person, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Jeffrey Simpson, also known as Rasheed Abdullah, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, were he was pronounced dead, according to the release. After an autopsy at the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, the cause of death was ruled as multiple gunshot wounds and the matter of death was determined to be homicide.
The Prosecutor’s Office asked for help to identify any suspicious activity around a white Chevrolet sedan with tinted windows, according to the release. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the website, http://www.acpo.org/tips.html.
“We urge everyone who may have been in the area to contact the Prosecutor’s Office if they witnessed or heard anything that could assist in the apprehension of the person responsible for this homicide,” Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Anyone can also call Crime Stoppers, which offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes, at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com.
The Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
