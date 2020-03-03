LACEY TOWNSHIP — An Ocean County man was charged with luring after allegedly setting up a meeting over social media to have sex with someone posing as a 14-year-old.
Phillip Stone, 33, of Lacey Township, who is also charged with attempted sexual assault, was remanded to Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
A private citizen had uploaded a video to YouTube on March 1, showing a chat on social media app Skout between himself, posting as a 14-year-old, and Stone, according to the release. During the chat, Stone solicited the person he thought was a teen to have sexual relations and agreed to meet at a specified location in Toms River.
At the meeting, Stone was filmed and confronted by the citizen, according to the release.
Officials did not release the identity of the citizen.
The next day, the Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime and Special Victims units investigated the authenticity of the video, and found that Stone believed he was chatting with a minor, arranged the meeting and had solicited the minor for sex, according to the release.
Stone was taken into custody and taken to the Toms River Police Department for processing.
“As I stated earlier, investigations into criminal activity should be left to law enforcement professionals,” Billhimer said. “Taking the law into your own hands is dangerous. We are very fortunate that no one got hurt today and we were able to take a child predator off the street.”
