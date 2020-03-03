LACEY TOWNSHIP — An Ocean County man was charged with luring after allegedly setting up a meeting over social media to have sex with someone posing as a 14-year-old.

Phillip Stone, 33, of Lacey Township, who is also charged with attempted sexual assault, was remanded to Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

A private citizen had uploaded a video to YouTube on March 1, showing a chat on social media app Skout between himself, posting as a 14-year-old, and Stone, according to the release. During the chat, Stone solicited the person he thought was a teen to have sexual relations and agreed to meet at a specified location in Toms River.

At the meeting, Stone was filmed and confronted by the citizen, according to the release.

Officials did not release the identity of the citizen.

The next day, the Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime and Special Victims units investigated the authenticity of the video, and found that Stone believed he was chatting with a minor, arranged the meeting and had solicited the minor for sex, according to the release.

Stone was taken into custody and taken to the Toms River Police Department for processing.

“As I stated earlier, investigations into criminal activity should be left to law enforcement professionals,” Billhimer said. “Taking the law into your own hands is dangerous. We are very fortunate that no one got hurt today and we were able to take a child predator off the street.”

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments