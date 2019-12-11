Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
‘I don’t want anyone else to go through what I have been going through. No one understands it until they have been sitting in my seat,‘ Veronica Grant, daughter of Joyce McKinnon, said Wednesday during a news conference with Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner outside McKinnon’s former home on North Michigan Avenue in Atlantic City.
Vincent Jackson / Staff Writer
Northfield City Councilwoman and attorney Susan Korngut holds a framed, color photo of Joyce McKinnon.
ATLANTIC CITY — On Dec. 11, 2009, Joyce McKinnon walked into her home on North Michigan Avenue after her shift as a cocktail waitress at Tropicana Casino and Resort.
While McKinnon was in her bed that night, someone put a bullet in her head and killed her.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner and McKinnon’s daughter, Veronica Grant, made an appeal to the general public Wednesday to help find the person who pulled the trigger 10 years ago.
“We know that there are people out there who know the circumstances of how this incident occurred. We are calling on everyone in our community to have a conscience, to stand up, to do the right thing and offer us assistance, whether it’s the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office or the Atlantic City Police Department,” Tyner said in front of McKinnon’s Venice Park home, near a street sign that said Joyce J. McKinnon Place.
The prosecutor asked the public to give McKinnon’s family the closure it deserves.
“We cannot do this without the community’s help,” he said.
Another murder took place in Atlantic County three days before that of McKinnon, 61.
Jamal David Smith, 19, was found shot Dec. 8, 2009, near the Sassafras Run Apartments in Pleasantville.
Sellers Ingram, 38, was arrested Dec. 10, 2009, in that killing. Ingram and his girlfriend lived with McKinnon.
Tyner said authorities have looked into any and all connections. Police believe McKinnon was targeted, Tyner said.
“She did not deserve to die like that,” Tyner said. “This will be the 11th Christmas that the McKinnon family will be without their matriarch, and it is just unfair. They deserve better.”
Grant said she misses her mother, who had three other children and was a grandmother of 12 at the time of her death.
“All I have today is a box of ashes,” Grant said. “It was a senseless murder. I don’t want anyone else to go through what I have been going through. No one understands it until they have been sitting in my seat.”
Northfield Councilwoman and attorney Susan Korngut, who also appeared at the news conference, held a framed photo of McKinnon and offered to put $1,000 in a reward fund for information that would lead to capture of the person who killed her.
One reason the killing has not been solved is that people may be afraid of retaliation, Tyner said.
“There are more good people than bad people out there,” he said.
