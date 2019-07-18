The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle linked to the 2017 murder in Buena of Damon Jones, 34, of Bridgeton, and Talisa Colon, 23, of Vineland.
Jones and Colon were sitting in a car in the parking lot of MVP Sports Bar in Buena when they were shot and killed Sept. 16, 2017.
Surveillance footage shows a vehicle linked to the killings, which detectives believe to be a new-model, dark-colored Chrysler or Dodge minivan.
Detectives have followed up on a number of leads since the killings but believe there are witnesses to the incident who could provide crucial information, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the murders can call Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or submit an anonymous tip at acpo.org/tips.html.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.