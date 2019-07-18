Buena murders

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a minivan, seen here in surveillance footage, that is believed to be linked to a double murder in Buena on Sept. 16, 2017.

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / provided

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle linked to the 2017 murder in Buena of Damon Jones, 34, of Bridgeton, and Talisa Colon, 23, of Vineland.

Jones and Colon were sitting in a car in the parking lot of MVP Sports Bar in Buena when they were shot and killed Sept. 16, 2017.

Surveillance footage shows a vehicle linked to the killings, which detectives believe to be a new-model, dark-colored Chrysler or Dodge minivan.

Detectives have followed up on a number of leads since the killings but believe there are witnesses to the incident who could provide crucial information, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the murders can call Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or submit an anonymous tip at acpo.org/tips.html

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

