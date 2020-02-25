CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A man from the Villas section of Lower Township was charged after officers last month found over one ounce of crystal methamphetamine in his car, officials said.
Andrew Wells, 43, has been charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, and possession with the intent to distribute CDS, according to a news release the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. He was remanded to the Cape May County jail.
The Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force were with the county Sheriff’s Office Jan. 31 in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township for an ongoing narcotics investigation into Wells distributing methamphetamine, according to the release. Officers saw him getting in a car and leaving the area.
A marked patrol/K9 unit from the Sheriff’s Office stopped the car and found the methamphetamine, police said.
“Having Sheriff Nolan provide two Sheriff Deputys with their unique background of having a direct connection with the county jail, court system and executing warrants, in addition to providing the K-9 unit is a force multiplier for our Task Force that contributes to making our community safer,” Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.
“We are proud to provide our deputies and K-9 Unit to play an affirmative role in investigating and apprehending criminals, in additional to our custodial role with the county jail, in making Cape May County safer,” Sheriff Bob Nolan said.
Anyone can anonymously report information about illegal drug activity through the county Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800 or the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.
