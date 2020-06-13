060820_gal_yaac-14

Young Black and Educated protest June 7 at the Galloway Township Police Department.

 JOSE APONTE JR. / for The Press

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A peaceful protest march is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in the township, police said.

The march is scheduled for 1 p.m. near Main Street and War Memorial Park, according to a news release from the department.

From noon to 4 p.m., Main Street will be closed from the River Road intersection near The Inn at Sugar Hill to Route 50 near War Memorial Park, according to the release, and police asked drivers to seek an alternate route.

“In order to minimize traffic congestion in the area, we are asking that if you are not participating in the protests or the march, please do not come to the center of town in the area of War Memorial Park, unless absolutely necessary,” according to the release. “The Township of Hamilton Police Department fully supports the First Amendment right to peacefully protest.”

For more than two weeks, communities throughout South Jersey have been hosting rallies against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd after his May 25 arrest in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin, a white police officer with the city, has since been fired from the department and has been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

