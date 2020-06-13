HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A peaceful protest march is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in the township, police said.
The march is scheduled for 1 p.m. near Main Street and War Memorial Park, according to a news release from the department.
From noon to 4 p.m., Main Street will be closed from the River Road intersection near The Inn at Sugar Hill to Route 50 near War Memorial Park, according to the release, and police asked drivers to seek an alternate route.
“In order to minimize traffic congestion in the area, we are asking that if you are not participating in the protests or the march, please do not come to the center of town in the area of War Memorial Park, unless absolutely necessary,” according to the release. “The Township of Hamilton Police Department fully supports the First Amendment right to peacefully protest.”
For more than two weeks, communities throughout South Jersey have been hosting rallies against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd after his May 25 arrest in Minneapolis.
Derek Chauvin, a white police officer with the city, has since been fired from the department and has been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.
Hundreds of protestors came to Atlantic City in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Many protesters wore masks, as COVID-19 remains a concern.
Hundreds of protestors came to Atlantic City in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Marty Small the mayor of Atlantic City talks to the protesters about police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
nws_acprotest
Hundreds of protestors came to Atlantic City in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Hundreds of protesters came together in Atlantic City for a peaceful protest against Police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Marty Small the mayor of Atlantic City walks with the protesters in the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Some of the signs brought to Saturday’s protest.
Protesters walk along Atlantic Avenue toward the Atlantic City Public Safety Building for a protest against police brutality and racism Saturday.
nws_acprotest
Hundreds of protestors came to Atlantic City in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
nws_acprotest
Hundreds of protestors came to Atlantic City in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
nws_acprotest
Hundreds of protestors came to Atlantic City in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
nws_acprotest
Hundreds of protestors came to Atlantic City in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism. Atlantic City, NJ.June 6, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Hundreds of protesters march against police brutality Saturday in Atlantic City.
Kristian Gonyea / for The Press
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, above, and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., below, were among the speakers during Saturday’s protest, but organizer Beau Smith said, ‘This is not a protest with the government.’
