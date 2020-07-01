ATLANTIC CITY — A Saturday Black Lives Matter protest aiming to “shut the city down” is allegedly drawing the attention of an outlaw motorcycle club, who seeks to counter protest, said Mayor Marty Small Sr.
During a Facebook Live posted Tuesday night, Small spoke about the efforts officials are taking to communicate with protest organizer Steve Young, but also mentioned that the Pagans Motorcycle Club might make an appearance.
“I also learned some information that the Pagans motorcycle gang is supposed to come here and try to intervene,” Small said. “And, that’s all fine and dandy, however, we’re going to take care of our affairs here in the city of Atlantic City.”
State Police are aware of and preparing for protesters and counter protesters on Saturday in the resort and have been in contact with both county and local authorities, Patrick J. Callahan, Colonel of the New Jersey State Police said.
"We will be prepared," Callahan said.
The state Police will look to make sure that the protest is peaceful and that the Atlantic City Expressway stays open, Callahan said.
A listener, who identified himself as a Pagan, called in to WPG Talk Radio 95.5’s “Hurley in the Morning” Tuesday, alleging that the club was considering bringing 300 motorcycles in counter protest and to support police.
Police Sgt. Kevin Fair said Wednesday that the department respects the rights of the people to peacefully protest, but criminal activity will not be tolerated.
He deferred to Chief Henry M. White Jr.’s statement the day before included in a news release asking the public to identify over 200 people possibly involved in the riots that followed the May 31 protest.
“The Atlantic City Police Department respects and supports those who exercise their First Amendment rights, including the right to peacefully protest,” White said in the statement. “Individuals should not have their constitutionally protected rights hijacked by individuals committing criminal activity.”
The protest, set for 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the city police department, is the latest of many protests held all around South Jersey and the country since George Floyd died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.
Young, a city resident who is also a member of the city’s Planning Board and Citizens Advisory Board, spoke on Hurley’s show Monday and said the protest is to “bring light to the oppression and the racism” in the city and around the country.
Typically a South Jersey fixture, the Pagans have been growing in numbers and expanding north into territory traditionally held by the Hell's Angels and other clubs, according to investigators with the State Commission of Investigation. An increase in crime has followed in its wake, investigators have said.
There were 10 chapters of the Pagans in the state in 2013 and there are at least 17 now. There are roughly 900 Pagans nationwide, which includes anywhere from 150-350 in New Jersey.
