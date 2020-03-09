ATLANTIC CITY — A motor vehicle stop Saturday in the resort resulted in the recovery of a loaded gun and the arrests of three women and two men, police said Monday.
At 5:43 p.m., Officer Christian Ivanov watched a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue speed away from the curb, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
Ivanov pulled over the vehicle, resulting in the recovery of a loaded handgun, Fair said.
Arrested were Darel Bellamy, 26, of Alexandria, Virginia; Wayne Robertson, 40, and Tawanna Bellamy, both of Washington D.C.; Tarryl Bellamy, of Greensboro, North Carolina; and Markeeta Johnson, 24, of Lorton, Virginia.
Each was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson additionally was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Everyone except Johnson was sent to the Atlantic County jail. Johnson was released on a summons with a future court date.
