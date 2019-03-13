WILDWOOD — A 30-year-old restaurant kitchen worker was arrested Tuesday after officers found $1,500 worth of heroin in his car, police said.
Police pulled over Gabriel Acevedo-Curbelo in the 100 block of East Rio Grande Avenue, Detective Lt. Kenneth Gallagher said in a news release. A search of the vehicle turned up $1,500 worth of heroin, drug paraphernalia, a weapon and $1,979 in cash, Gallagher said.
Acevedo-Curbelo was charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a prohibited weapon, certain person prohibited from possessing a weapon, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 500 feet of certain public property. He was taken to the Cape May County jail, Gallagher said.
