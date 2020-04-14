NJ State Police Logo
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Rosenhayn man died Saturday morning after a crash on Route 77, State Police said.

At 7:07 a.m., officers responded to the highway at milepost 7.4 for a multicar crash, Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Their investigation found a 2016 Hyundai was going north on the highway when it hit the back of a 1996 Toyota, Marchan said. The impact caused the 1996 Toyota to crash into a 2011 Toyota.

Geremias Velasquez-De Leon, a passenger in the 1996 Toyota, died as a result of his injuries, Marchan said, while the driver of that car and another passenger suffered moderate injuries.

The drivers of the other cars also suffered moderate injuries, Marchan said.

