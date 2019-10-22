MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A car accident early Tuesday morning closed a portion of Route 47 for several hours, police said.
The route closed between Railroad Avenue and Fulling Mill Road in the Rio Grande section of the township, according to a news release from police sent just after 4 a.m.
The route re-opened in both directions with a lane shift for utility repairs just before 7 a.m., according to an update from police.
Drivers were asked to use caution while in the area.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.