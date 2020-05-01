BRIDGETON — A Salem County man was arrested last week after police say he drove a backhoe off a city work site last month, causing more than $12,000 worth of damage.
Damien Long, 29, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with burglary and criminal mischief, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Police said Long went to the downtown construction site off Church Lane between North Laurel and North Pearl streets April 11, started the backhoe and drove it around, causing extensive damage, including knocking over a work trailer.
The incident was captured on video, police said, which was gathered by detectives and led to his arrest.
He was arrested April 22 after police found him at a home in Hopewell Township, Mercer County.
Long was processed and released pending court.
