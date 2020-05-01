Damien Long,

Damien Long, 29, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with burglary and criminal mischief, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page

 Bridgeton Police Department/Provided

BRIDGETON — A Salem County man was arrested last week after police say he drove a backhoe off a city work site earlier this month, causing more than $12,000 worth of damage.

Damien Long, 29, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with burglary and criminal mischief, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The complaints were signed by Detective Dan Bagley of the department's Criminal Investigation Bureau.

On April 11, Long went to the downtown construction site off of Church Lane between North Laurel and North Pearl streets, started the backhoe and drove it around, police said. He caused extensive damage, including knocking over a work trailer.

The incident was captured on video, police said, which was gathered by detectives and lead to his arrest.

He was arrested April 22 after police found him at a home in Silver Lake Road, Hopewell Township, Mercer County, police said.

He was processed and released pending court.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments