EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Salem County woman was arrested Friday with a loaded gun at Atlantic City International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday.

A TSA officer spotted the .380-caliber handgun, which was loaded with six bullets, as it entered a checkpoint X-ray machine inside a carry-on bag, the agency said in a news release.

TSA notified airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning before releasing her, the agency said. The agency did not identify the woman.

The gun was the first caught at the airport this year. TSA officers caught two firearms at the airport’s checkpoint last year, the agency said.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at the airline check-in counter, the administration said.

Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, the agency said.

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the 4,239 detected in 2018, the agency said.

Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded, the agency said.

People who bring firearms to a security checkpoint are subject to criminal charges. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags, the agency said.

