Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Atlantic City International Airport has focused on getting air service to big cities in the …
Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, the agency said.
Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the 4,239 detected in 2018, the agency said.
Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded, the agency said.
People who bring firearms to a security checkpoint are subject to criminal charges. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags, the agency said.
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Plane with Atlantic City skyline
Plane with Atlantic City skyline
Girls in Aviation Day
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
REINVENTING AIR (7).JPG
Pennsauken Fire Department 1
010019_nws_aviation
010019_nws_aviation
010019_nws_aviation
010019_nws_aviation
012619_nws_sjta
012619_nws_sjta
012619_nws_sjta
012619_nws_sjta
012619_nws_sjta
012619_nws_sjta
012619_nws_sjta
Sonny McCullough
3) Atlantic City International Airport - 58 mph
Holiday Travel
Holiday Travel
Holiday Travel
Holiday Travel
Holiday Travel
MISS 2000.36212
082118_nws_skytypers (5)
SNOWBIRDS
Anext Tour plane at Atlantic City International Airport
Anext Tour plane at Atlantic City International Airport
Anext Tour plane at Atlantic City International Airport
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.