ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left a city man wounded.
At 12:13 a.m., officers responded to the first block of North Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a man shot, police said in a news release. There, they found a gunshot victim, a 24-year-old man.
The man, who was not identified, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two city teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a s…
This is the 15th shooting in the resort so far this year, according to The Press of Atlantic City's records, six of which have been fatal. Of the other two homicides in the city this year, one was a stabbing and one was a beating.
The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call 609-347-5788 or anonymously text tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.