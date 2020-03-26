SEA ISLE CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday following a series of burglaries, police said Thursday.
John George, 23, of Wallingford, is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft.
Police investigated multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted vehicle burglaries between 47th and 51st streets from Friday evening into Saturday morning. The investigation led to the department identifying George as a suspect, police said in a news release.
George turned himself in Wednesday and was released on a summons pending court.
Sea Isle City polar plunge
Dylan Monaghan, of Philadelphia, PA, dressed as a dinosaur on a dare, with his family and friends at Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Plungers take off toward the water.
A large crowd gathers on the beach for Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Start of Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A collection of Hulk Hogan wannabes get pumped up to hit the water at Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Start of Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lisa D’agostino and Lori Meta, of New York City, have been attending the the Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge for several years, on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Start of Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Steve Scullin, of Runnemede, Camden County, leaps out of the water post-plunge.
Katie Smith, left, of Vineland, and Laura Seay, of Stow Creek Township, dressed as snow girls, have been attending Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge for several years.
As quickly as they went in the water they ran out during Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Start of Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Frank Betschi, of Sea Isle City, holds the flag of his alma mater before hitting the water.
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sea Isle City’s annual polar plunge on the 40th Street beach, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
