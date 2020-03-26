Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

SEA ISLE CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday following a series of burglaries, police said Thursday.

John George, 23, of Wallingford, is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft.

Police investigated multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted vehicle burglaries between 47th and 51st streets from Friday evening into Saturday morning. The investigation led to the department identifying George as a suspect, police said in a news release.

George turned himself in Wednesday and was released on a summons pending court.

— Ahmad Austin

