SEA ISLE CITY — Police are requesting the public’s help identifying a man accused of aggravated assault over the weekend.
Police said about 9:10 p.m. Saturday, a slim, white man about 6 feet tall assaulted someone at La Costa Lounge on Landis Avenue, knocking them unconscious.
The suspect had short brown hair and wore dark pants with a light green jacket and black-and-white Vans sneakers, police said.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call police at 609-263-4311.
— Colt Shaw
