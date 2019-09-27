US-NEWS-MISSINGGIRL-2-PH

A flier showing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez is posted on the window of the Bridgeton Police Department.

 JOSE F. MORENO / The Philadelphia Inquirer

BRIDGETON — Almost two weeks since 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez went missing from City Park, law enforcement officials are still investigating her disappearance.

In a Facebook post Friday, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said that the State Police, FBI, as well as city police and the Prosecutor’s Office are still actively investigating Dulce’s disappearance.

Dulce was reported missing Sept. 16, and State Police issued an Amber Alert for her the next day. Her mother, 19-year-old Noema Alavez Perez, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative when she saw her son run back to the car crying and pointing to where he last saw Dulce, police said.

In the post, Webb-McRae asked the public to remain observant and report any information, like a possible sighting or suspicious behavior, that would help officials find Dulce and/or determine the circumstances leading to Dulce's disappearance.

Since Dulce’s disappearance, officials have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats to no avail. A $35,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Dulce’s whereabouts.

