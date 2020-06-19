The search has ended for an armed man in the marshes along Route 40 that shut down roads into Atlantic City.
Atlantic City police said the man was arrested around 12:30 p.m. without incident and after "an extensive search."
"Further info will be released once available," ACPD reported on their Twitter and Facebook sites.
Police and other law enforcement agencies had been searching for the man for approximately two hours. Traffic on Route 40, the Atlantic City Expressway and Wellington avenues had been shut down during the search, leading to snarls and detours.
Police said the man had fled into the marsh after crashing his vehicle on Route 40.
Roads would begin to open up after the 12:30 p.m. arrest, and that further info will be released once available.
Traffic remained restricted around Route 40 as of 1:10 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
