Noema Alavez Perez, mother of Dulce Maria Alavez, clutches a picture of her daughter during a march to Bridgeton City Hall on Jan. 6.

 Charles J. Olson / for The Press

BRIDGETON — It’s been seven months since 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez went missing from City Park, but officials said Thursday they aren’t giving up on finding her.

The investigation into the girl’s disappearance is still active and ongoing, according to a post on the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page.

“Our physical office is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but investigators continue to actively investigate this matter,” Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. “We continue to receive tips from the public. Every piece of information we receive is investigated as it may be the one piece of the puzzle we need to determine who is responsible for the disappearance of Dulce.”

Dulce disappeared Sept. 16 while playing with her 3-year-old brother in City Park. Her mother, Noema Alavez Perez, 19, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative at the time.

State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce a day after she went missing. Since the girl’s disappearance, authorities have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail.

“We keep Dulce, her family and the impact of her disappearance on the community in the forefront of our minds as we continue our pursuit of locating Dulce and who is responsible for her disappearance,” Webb-McRae said.

Any and all tips can be sent to police at 856-451-0033 or through tip411 by including the keyword "Bridgeton."

 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

