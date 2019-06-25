WILDWOOD — A city man was arrested on drug charges after authorities searched his home and found $10,000 worth of heroin and synthetic marijuana, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Tuesday.
Gonzalo Soto's arrest was the result of an investigation into the sale of heroin in Wildwood and throughout the county, Sutherland said in a news release.
Authorities on Tuesday executed a court-authorized search of Soto's home in the 200 block of East Rio Grande Avenue. During the search, they found more than one ounce of suspected heroin and other drugs with an estimated value of more than $10,000. Authorities also seized synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia used in the manufacturing of drugs for distribution and $4,398 in cash.
Soto, 40, was charged with maintaining and operating a drug-production facility, drug manufacturing, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, money laundering and a disorderly persons offense.
He is being held in the Cape May County jail.
If convicted, Soto faces as much as 20 years in state prison on the drug-facility charge, Sutherland said.
Brandon Soto, 19, was also arrested during the search and charged with drug possession, drug distribution and a disorderly persons offense.
He was released on a summons.
