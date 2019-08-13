MAYS LANDING — A 16-year-old Atlantic City boy was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with murder and weapons offenses in the fatal shooting of another 16-year-old city boy, Quran Bazemore, on June 15, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday.
It's the second arrest in the case. A 15-year-old boy was arrested June 19 and charged with attempted murder, among other charges. When Bazemore died June 25 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, the charges were upgraded to murder.
At 11:50 p.m. June 15, Atlantic City police responded to the 1000 block of Arctic Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system. They found Bazemore at the scene, and he was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.
Both suspects are being held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
