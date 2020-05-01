A second Bridgeton man has been arrested in the shooting of a State Police detective in Salem County, authorities said Friday.
Tremaine M. Hadden, 27, is alleged to have opened fire on the detective who was investigating a home invasion in a Pittsgrove Township mobile home park last week, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan said in a news release.
Hadden is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is in custody pending a detention hearing.
A Bridgeton man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing at a state troop…
According to state and local authorities, five women ranging in age from 22 to 52 forced their way into a residence in the mobile home park last Saturday night and assaulted a woman and stole her cellphone. The woman suffered a broken rib and lacerated lung.
Several hours later, a group of people drove to the park and confronted State Police Detective Richard Hershey. According to State Police, Hadden and Najzeir Hutchings, 21, also of Bridgeton, opened fire, wounding Hershey in the upper leg. Hershey returned fire, wounding a woman in the leg.
Two other members of the group who allegedly were armed, Kareen Warner Jr., 19, and Colby Opperman, 18, both of Bridgeton, were arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
Hutchings, Warner and Opperman are being held in the Salem County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.