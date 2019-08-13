VINELAND — A second city man was arrested Monday in a July shooting, police said Tuesday.
Richard S. Hatcher Jr., 20, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Joseph W. Lucas, 19, previously was charged with criminal attempt murder; unlawful possession of a handgun; possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose; possession of a controlled dangerous substance; possession with intent to distribute; and possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Both were transported to the Cumberland County jail pending detention hearings, police said.
About 10:40 p.m. July 25, police were sent to the Asselta Acres housing complex on Axtell Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said.
Upon arrival, officers located spent shell casings and evidence of a shooting in a parking lot near the #7 and #8 buildings, police said.
A male gunshot victim was located inside an apartment of the adjacent Tarkiln Park Apartments after a 911 call was received that a victim was there, police said.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. As of Tuesday, he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said. Police did not identify the victim.
The investigation revealed there was a dispute between Lucas and Hatcher and that during the incident both subjects fired handguns at each other at Asselta Acres, police said. Several occupied apartments were struck by the gunfire, as was Hatcher, who was treated and later released from the hospital, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected, police said. Detective Nelson Gonzalez is the lead investigator.
Anyone with information can call detectives at 856-691-4111, ext. 4181, Vineland Crime Stoppers at 856-691-0345, or text crime tips to 847411.
