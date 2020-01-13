CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A second woman was sentenced to prison on drug-induced death charges Thursday in the 2018 death of Eric Nolan, the son of Cape May County Sheriff Bob Nolan, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said.
Lauren Dorff, 32, of the Villas section of Lower Township, was sentenced to eight years for her role in the death of Eric Nolan, who was found unresponsive in his Lower Township home July 21, 2018. First responders attempted to resuscitate Nolan but were unable to. He was 35 and left behind a son, Aidan.
Susan Mazzone, 44, of Cape May Court House, was previously sentenced to seven years in prison on drug-induced death charges in Nolan’s death.
Both were sentenced by Superior Court Judge Bernard E. Delury, Jr.