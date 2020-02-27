MAYS LANDING — A sentencing Thursday for the Pleasantville man who pleaded guilty in the July fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl has been postponed again.
Nahquil Lovest, 18, who pleaded guilty last month to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Na’imah Bell, is now slated to be sentenced March 12 before Atlantic County Superior Court before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
It is at least the second time the hearing has been rescheduled; it was originally set for Feb. 13.
The adjournment was granted after Lovest’s attorney, Alex Settle, asked the court to review submissions he had made, and DeLury agreed to take under advisement a motion for a “change in custodial status.” He said he would issue a written ruling by the end of next week.
Assistant Prosecutor Laura C. Heisman said that she didn’t object to the adjournment, but that the state “vigorously objects” to the motion, adding that the family of the victim was present in court.
A handful of people sat behind Heisman during the hearing, but the left the courtroom quickly after it ended.
Lovest smiled and waved with his hands shackled at his waist at a few supporters sitting in the gallery when he was escorted into the courtroom but otherwise remained silent during the less than two-minute hearing.
Settle said outside the courtroom that there was a motion pending, but decline to elaborate further.
Lovest’s plea deal calls for a 10-year prison term, subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates a defendant serve 85% of their sentence, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at the time of the plea.
Bell, of Pleasantville, was found dead shortly after 4 a.m. July 25 inside a home in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City.
Lovest was arrested and charged with murder a day after the shooting. An initial autopsy determined Bell’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death to be homicide.
A grand jury returned an indictment against Lovest in October that included the aggravated manslaughter charge, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault/pointing a weapon.
Lovest is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
