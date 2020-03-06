CAMDEN — Sentencings have been postponed again for the more than two dozen people who have pleaded guilty as part of a more than $50 million health care benefits fraud scheme.
Originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of next week, the majority of the sentencings were moved to June in federal court before Judge Robert B. Kugler, court records show.
Mark Bruno, a Northfield pharmaceutical representative who pleaded guilty in December, is scheduled to be sentenced March 24.
The case is centered on a massive prescription fraud scheme between January 2015 and April 2016 that involved the recruitment of public employees, including teachers, firefighters and municipal police officers, to obtain medically unnecessary prescriptions, netting kickbacks for the conspirators, court documents show.
More than 30 people have been charged in the case since August 2017, and only one defendant has been sentenced so far.
In August, Kristie Masucci, 37, of the Cedar Run section of Stafford Township, became the first person to be sentenced in the case. Masucci received two years in federal prison with three years’ probation, and was ordered to pay about $1.8 million in restitution.
A status conference is scheduled for March 25 for the group of seven South Jersey co-defendants who have pleaded not guilty in the case, including Northfield residents William and Sara Hickman, who prosecutors allege were major figures in the pyramid of fraud.
Their trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 21, also before Kugler.
Those yet to be sentenced include former Atlantic City firefighter Michael Pepper; Dr. John Gaffney; pharmaceutical broker Steve Urbanski; pharmaceutical representatives Matthew Tedesco, Thomas Hodnett, Judd Holt, Richard Zappala, Michael Neopolitan, Andrew Gerstel and George Gavras; and Robert Bessey, a gym floor installer from Philadelphia. They are scheduled for sentencing June 8.
Scheduled for sentencing June 9 are commercial construction estimator Timothy Frazier; industrial salesman William Hunter; Pleasantville guidance counselor Michael Pilate; Middle Township teacher Shawn Sypherd; Nicholas Tedesco, a retail director for a candy company; Michael J. Sher, a retired Margate firefighter; pharmaceutical representative Tara LaMonaca; Robert Madonna, a former Margate mortgage consultant; Ventnor firefighters Edward and Corey Sutor.
Ocean City school maintenance worker James Wildman and former Pleasantville High School teacher Richard “Erick” McAllister are scheduled to be sentenced June 2.
