Two men were arrested and a handgun recovered after reports of shots being fired Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sewell Avenue at 7:16 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. Surveillance center personnel found suspects fleeing the area and notified officers of their description, police said.
Officers Justin Draper and Robert Reynolds saw two men on the porch of a residence in the 1900 block of Blaine Avenue who matched the description of the fleeing suspects, police said.
The officers began to speak with the men when one, Ibinnassi Bailey, 21, of Atlantic City, attempted to flee. Draper quickly detained him and placed him in custody, finding a loaded handgun in Bailey’s waistband in the process, police said.
Bailey was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and resisting arrest.
The second man, Zaire Bailey, 21, of Pine Hill, Camden County, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.
Both men were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
