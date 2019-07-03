MAYS LANDING — Six Atlantic City men were charged with drug and weapons offenses Tuesday in an alleged drug distribution network, authorities said
On Tuesday, authorities executed six search warrants in Atlantic City and one in Lindenwold, Camden County, following a six-month investigation, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.
Members of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Atlantic County Division of the Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and assisting agencies recovered about 2,890 bags of heroin, three pounds of marijuana, four handguns, an extended handgun magazine, ammunition, a large quantity of cash and several vehicles believed to be used in the selling of drugs, Tyner said.
Felix Beltran Sr., 38, Kenneth Thompson Jr., 20, Eric Williams, 21, and Felix Beltran Jr., 21, were each charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a narcotics violation, two counts of possession of a community gun, possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, two counts of possession of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school zone, three counts of conspiracy, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine. They are in the Atlantic County jail.
Chinkume Cannon, 37, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Kareem Ellerbee, 21, was charged with possession and distribution of heroin. Both were released on summonses.
Assisting agencies included the FBI, Atlantic County SWAT Team, Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Cape May County SWAT Team, State Police and the Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood and Pleasantville police departments.
