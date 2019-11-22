PLEASANTVILLE — A social media threat targeting the city school district forced officials to increase security for about two hours Friday morning.
About 9:15 a.m., city police responded to a threat that came through the FBI office in Northfield, police Chief Sean Riggin said. The threat wasn’t specific to any one school in the district.
Officers went to each school and the exterior access to the buildings was locked down, Riggin said.
“Initially there was a shelter-in-place, but over time as the threat became less credible, we allowed internal movement,” he said. “These students have been through enough this week.”
Working with the FBI, city police found that there was never any threat to the school, and that no action was ever taken by the suspect, Riggin said. Police are not releasing the identity of the suspect, because they believe the incident is the result of a medical condition.
The threat caused nearby schools to also increase security, officials said.
Mainland Regional High School and surrounding schools were on a lockout.
“They’re always going to err on the sense of caution whether it’s in a surrounding district or a threat to our own district," said Linwood Mayor Darren Matik. "They’re gonna always take the best form of caution.”
The extra security in Pleasantville and Mainland was lifted just after 11 a.m.
“While it’s unfortunate that we have to put these procedures in place, the fact is that we can do it and do it quickly,” Riggin said. “I commend the officers and the security department for making sure everyone was safe and make sure we were able to enact those security procedures quickly to keep students and staff safe.”
City police have been in contact with the county Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office.
