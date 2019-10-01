Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Two men from Cumberland and Atlantic counties charged with stealing about $1,000 worth of crab meat, steaks and fruit from a grocery store in August were arrested after social media tipsters helped State Police identify them.

State Police on Aug. 29 posted to Facebook photos and descriptions of two men they were looking for in an Aug. 11 theft at a township Acme.

Within 30 minutes of the post, detectives received a tip identifying one of the suspects as Faustino Colon III, 25, of Millville, State Police said Monday. On Sept. 3, another tip from a person who saw the post identified the second suspect as Matthew J. Monette, 27, of Galloway Township.

Both men have been charged with theft.

"We know what you’re thinking," troopers wrote on Facebook. "There’s nothing better than surf and turf followed by some nice, refreshing fruit. Everyone should enjoy this delicacy from time to time, but we must insist you pay for it first."

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments