BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County man who failed to register as a sex offender was arrested Thursday by State Police after they received tips on his location from social media.
On Tuesday, troopers asked for the public’s help finding Marvin Sanders, 37, of Shrewsbury Township, who failed to register under Megan’s Law, according to a post on the State Police’s Facebook page. The public’s “likes and shares” helped them find him at a home in Barnegat.
Detectives from the State Police Fugitive Unit, Troop C Criminal Investigation Office and the U.S. Marshal’s NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force found him Thursday, according to the post.
Sanders is also charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest after allegedly assaulting a State Police detective during his arrest, according to the post.
He is in the Ocean County jail.
