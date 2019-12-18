Somers Point and Linwood schools were briefly locked down Wednesday morning.
The Seaview and Belhaven schools in Linwood were on lockdown from 9:55 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. as a result of an "issue in a neighboring community," according to an email sent to parents. Linwood police declined to elaborate on what prompted the lockdown.
From 9:58 to 10:06 a.m., Somers Point schools barred anyone from coming in or leaving school buildings, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page, citing a police issue and adding that students and staff were safe.
The message sent to Linwood parents called the lockdown a "precautionary measure."
"At no time was there a direct threat against the Linwood schools, our students or our staff," the email reads.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
