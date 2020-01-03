EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Somers Point man was cited after his SUV left the road and ran into the woods Friday evening, police said.
Christopher A. Cottrell, 29, was driving north on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in the Scullville section of the township, near Green Tree Golf Course, before 6:45 p.m. when he left the road, crossed through a front yard and into a wooded area, police said. The Jeep traveled about 50 feet through thick brush, sticker bushes and vines, hitting several trees along the way. A tow truck was required to remove the damaged vehicle from the woods.
Cottrell was the sole occupant of the vehicle and denied injury at the scene, police said. He was issued a summons for careless driving.
The crash is being investigated by Officer Jim Ludwig. Witnesses with information can call police at 609-926-2661.
