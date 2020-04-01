Authorities are investigating the death of a Somers Point man as a homicide, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
At 9:55 p.m. Monday, Somers Point police were called at the request of neighbors to a home on Chapman Boulevard to complete a welfare check, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release. Upon arrival, officers found Somers Hickman, 67, dead in the home.
An autopsy conducted Tuesday found the pending cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the pending manner of death to be homicide, Tyner said.
Somers Point police and the Prosecutor’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information about the case can call the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the “submit a tip” page.
People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
