SOMERS POINT — Police asked for the public’s help Friday morning to find a 55-year-old city woman who hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks.

Alyson Gill, who has some physical and mental limitations, has not been seen since March 21, police Chief Robert C. Somers said in a news release.

Family and friends are concerned for her health and safety and are hoping for her safe return, Somers said.

Anyone with information can call police Sgt. Robert Gray at 609-927-6161.

— Molly Bilinski

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

