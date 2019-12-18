SOMERS POINT — The city’s school district was on lockout Wednesday morning.
At 9:58 a.m., the school announced the lockout, barring anyone from coming in or leaving school buildings, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page, citing a police issue and adding that students and staff were safe.
The Press of Atlantic City reached out to city police for comment.
At 10:06 a.m., the lockout was ended after the issue was cleared, with school “back to business as usual,” according to another post on the district’s Facebook page.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
