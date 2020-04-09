MAYS LANDING — A Somers Point woman was charged last week with murder after allegedly strangling and bludgeoning her roommate with a glass statue.
Alyson R. Gill, 55, of the first block of Chapman Boulevard, was arrested and charged April 3 with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the death of 67-year-old Somers Hickman, court documents show.
Hickman was found last month inside the home by police conducting a welfare check, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announcing the murder.
An autopsy found the pending cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the pending manner of death to be homicide.
Gill is being held in the Atlantic County jail. She had a detention hearing Thursday, during which she was ordered to remain in jail pretrial, jail records show.
The Prosecutor’s Office has not responded to a request for comment on Gill’s arrest.
On March 17, Hickman had called police to report a domestic violence incident with Gill, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
After that, his family and friends said they had not heard from Hickman, and police received a 911 call about 9:55 p.m. March 30 requesting they perform a welfare check on him.
When officers arrived, all the doors were locked and there was no sign of forced entry, according to the affidavit. Inside, they found Hickman’s body “with a ligature wrapped around his neck.”
Police found a broken glass statue with what appeared to be blood on the base, according to the affidavit. There were no signs of theft or burglary.
On April 3, police distributed a news release about Gill, saying she had not been seen since March 21, that she had some physical and mental limitations, and family and friends were concerned for her health and safety and were hoping for her safe return.
Gill was found in Atlantic City that day, according to the affidavit, where she lied to police about her identity.
Gill told investigators she had moved out of the home weeks before the murder, but a witness said Gill called them frantically multiple times March 26 and confirmed she still lived there, according to the affidavit. She also told the witness her roommate, Hickman, “was going away for a while.”
