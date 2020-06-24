Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Officials announced charges Tuesday to remove a South Jersey corrections officer involved in a video mocking the death of George Floyd during a protest earlier this month in the township.

The officer, whose identity has not been released by officials, worked at Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township and participated in filming the video, according to officials.

The officer, who had been an employee with the DOC since March 2002, was suspended after officials saw videos of the protest circulating on social media.

“Removal charges have been served on the DOC officer involved in the video mocking the killing of George Floyd,” according to a post on the state Department of Correction’s Facebook page. “The officer was placed on non-pay status pending a due process hearing as part of the regular procedure for government unionized employees.”

A video circulating on social media from the June 8 protest shows a man kneeling on the back of another’s neck in the way Floyd was handled by Minneapolis police. It was part of a counterprotest with a Trump campaign banner, several American flags and a variation known as the "thin blue line" flag, and a sign that reads: "All Lives Matter."

In a video shared on Instagram, the man kneeling is seen yelling at the protesters as they pass.

Floyd died during his May 25 arrest. Derek Chauvin, a white police officer with the city, has since been fired from the department and has been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death. Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.

In a joint statement released earlier this month, township Mayor John Bruno, the governing body and police Chief Brian Zimmer said they were “appalled and saddened by the revolting actions of certain individuals” after the peaceful march.

“This is not who we are as a community,” read the statement, posted to the Police Department’s Facebook page. “We support the goal of this march, which is to spread awareness and to ensure a better future for all of us. Without an understanding and mutual respect for all individuals, we can never aspire to create a united community based upon the idea of human respect and dignity for all.”

GALLERY: Protests against police brutality around South Jersey

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments