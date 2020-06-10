FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A South Jersey corrections officer has been suspended while officials investigate a video mocking the death of George Floyd during a Monday protest.
The officer, whose identity has not been released by officials, worked at Bayside State Prison, Maurice River Township, the Courier Post reported.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to state Department of Corrections officials for comment.
Millville police Chief Jody Farabella said he was “very proud” to be a part of the police br…
“We have been made aware that one of our officers participated in the filming of a hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd,” the DOC posted on their Facebook page. “The individual has been suspended from their post and banned from NJDOC facilities pending a thorough and expedited investigation.”
In the post, officials thanked the community for “bringing this issue to our detention.”
A video circulating on social media from the protest shows a man kneeling on the back of another’s neck in the way that Floyd was killed.
Floyd was killed during his May 25 arrest in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, a white police officer with the city, has since been fired from the department and has been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death. Three other officers have also been charged.
In a joint statement, township Mayor John Bruno, the governing body and police Chief Brian Zimmer said they were “appalled and saddened by the revolting actions of certain individuals” after the peaceful march.
ATLANTIC CITY — As hundreds marched Saturday afternoon along Atlantic Avenue from City Hall …
“This is not who we are as a community,” said the statement, posted to the police department’s Facebook page. “We support the goal of this march, which is to spread awareness and to ensure a better future for all of us. Without an understanding and mutual respect for all individuals, we can never aspire to create a united community based upon the idea of human respect and dignity for all.”
The incident is under investigation, according to the post.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.