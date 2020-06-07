Millville police Chief Jody Farabella said he was “very proud” to be a part of the police brutality protest in the city last weekend in the wake of the police-custody death of George Floyd.
“Like what happened around the country, I’m very proud that Cumberland County was able to get the message out in peaceful protest and for us to listen,” Farabella said. “Speaking to — and that’s the key — our stakeholders, our churches, our community leaders and be able to just listen.”
Farabella, who is white, held up a sign at the rally that read “Black Lives Matter” in large letters.
Vineland protest in response to the death of George Floyd
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci and members of City Council speaks before the March for Peace down Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci and members of City Council speaks before the March for Peace down Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland Deputy Police Chief Pedro Casiano Jr. right speak with with protesters during the March for Peace at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland Deputy Police Chief Pedro Casiano Jr. right speak with with protesters during the March for Peace at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters march against police brutality Wednesday down Landis Avenue to the former Sears building in Vineland. During speeches at the end of the march, Todd Edwards of the NAACP asked city officials and police to develop a citizen review board with subpoena power and do a full review of use-of-force incidents in the city.
. PressofAC.com
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
“The law enforcement that I love and cherish, it was kind of tarnished on that day,” he said of Floyd’s death. “But that’s not what we are. That’s not police.”
For more than a week, communities throughout South Jersey have been hosting rallies against police brutality in response to Floyd’s death after his May 25 arrest in Minneapolis, and local law enforcement has been there to meet, speak, listen to and pray with demonstrators.
Officials across Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have largely condemned the officers’ actions that led to Floyd’s death, and have committed to working with their communities to rebuild trust and promote a positive relationship between residents and the police.
Derek Chauvin, a white police officer in Minneapolis, has since been fired from the department and charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death. Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.
Gov. Phil Murphy and state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal have responded to Floyd’s death by announcing officials will be updating guidelines governing the use of force by police — something that hasn’t been done in two decades — implementing a statewide database for use of force and advocating to require a statewide licensing program for all officers.
Millville has been “gaining some ground” with youth and other members of the community, Farabella said, as the Police Athletic League program has grown to include 500 city kids, events such as Hooked on Fishing, and basketball, football and girls cheerleading programs. Also, “play” streets, where officers shut down a block to let kids play and participate in activities, have expanded.
“We have to change the way we do things, and we have to really listen to our partners, our community so this never happens again,” Farabella said. “I do feel that this was a big eye-opener because we don’t train that way. And what I saw — that was disturbing, just as much to the Police Department and my fellow officers. I’m sure I can speak for everybody on that, because that’s not what we do, and we’re not trained that way.”
A rally Monday night in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township ended with a prayer circle that included police Chief Christopher M. Leusner and Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, as well as other community members and leaders.
Leusner said Floyd’s “tragic death is deeply disturbing,” and that the department is committed to continuing to build deep and meaningful relationships with all of the communities they serve.
A day after the rally, a group of about 20 protesters and community leaders met with him and Sutherland, Leusner said.
“I did more listening than talking; I felt that was important,” Leusner said Friday. “I’m looking forward to the outcomes of the seeds that we’re planting now with these new partnerships that we’re seeing develop, which I think is a good thing.”
He said more residents are coming together with police and want to work on creating new events and broadening them to reach farther into the community.
“I get frustrated and angry, as all good police officers do when an event like this sets us back, and a lot of the hard work that we’ve been doing,” Leusner said. “For me, it means I’ve got to work harder. I’m not going to let it set us back.”
After hundreds participated in a Black Lives Matter march Tuesday across the Route 52 causeway from Somers Point to Ocean City, city police Sgt. Tyrone Rolls, a black police officer, and Lt. Pat Randles, who is white, came to the center of the crowd to welcome demonstrators.
“Out of uniform, I get it,” Rolls told the crowd that surrounded him, many of whom carried signs. “Because I’m not recognized when I’m out of uniform. I understand — I get it from both sides, I understand both sides — but the problem is, is lack of education.”
The education system is “failing us,” he said, because students aren’t taught about the ancestry of black people and black leaders, and what they went through.
“So, apparently, the peaceful protests back then, the riots back then, didn’t work,” Rolls said. “We’re all standing here, together, no violence, no rioting, everybody’s getting their voice heard.”
He said everyone needs to learn “real history,” even though some don’t want to teach it “because they don’t want the ugly color of American history coming out. But it started that way, and it’s still here now.”
“We have to dig deep, and the deeper we dig, yes, it’s going to get ugly,” Rolls said. “And we all have to accept it for what it is. Until we do that, we’re bound to fail over and over and over again.”
City police Chief John J. Prettyman called the protest “extremely successful” and, when Rolls and Randles met with the crowd, it was “certainly a proud moment for our department, and I am extremely proud of them.”
During a virtual town hall Wednesday hosted by Grewal, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Farabella sent her a photo of him holding the Black Lives Matter sign, calling it a “silver lining story.”
Growing up, she heard her grandparents talk about Millville as “a place where the Klan reigned,” making her fearful as a child, she said.
“So, even in the midst of this storm, where we have a lot of issues that we have to tackle and deal with and talk honestly about, there was a rainbow to see the chief of a city that I was scared to go to as a young child holding up a Black Lives Matter sign,” Webb-McRae said, adding she and Farabella had a conversation about what the movement means.
“We know that police lives matter. I believe that totally and wholeheartedly, but there are a lot of indicators in society that tell us that black lives don’t matter,” Webb-McRae said, talking about health disparities revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic and over-representation in incarceration. “When we say Black Lives Matter, we’re just saying our lives matter, too, and we need you to be our ally and realize that and call that out for what it is so that we can transform this nation into what the Constitution promised to all of us.”
A peaceful protest was held for the murder of George Floyd who was killed by a Police office. Protesters marched thru the streets and boardwalk of Atlantic City ending at Kennedy Plaza. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
A peaceful protest was held for the murder of George Floyd who was killed by a Police office. Protesters marched thru the streets and boardwalk of Atlantic City ending at Kennedy Plaza. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
