South Jersey Superior Court cases

Below are some of the Superior Court cases The Press of Atlantic City is following. However, court dates are subject to change.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, pleaded not guilty last month to murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the shooting that left 10-year-old Micah Tennant dead and two others injured at the Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal football game. He is scheduled for a status conference April 16.

Ibn Abdullah, 27, of Atlantic City, who was reportedly Wyatt’s intended target, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9mm gun in his waistband the night of the shooting. He’s scheduled for a status conference April 9.

Tyrell Dorn, 28, of Atlantic City, along with Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, and Shahid Dixon, 27, and Michael Mack, 27, both of Atlantic City, have all pleaded not guilty to charges related to throwing a gun out of a car window while leading police on a chase to Atlantic City after the football game. Dorn is scheduled for a status conference April 3; Golden and Mack are scheduled for April 30; and Dixon is scheduled for April 2.

Jessica R. Gaeckle, 30, of Galloway, pleaded not guilty to official misconduct and hindering charges after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student while she taught at Pleasantville High School. She is scheduled to appear for a status conference April 16.

Charles Gamble, 18, Michael L. Elliot, 26, and Zahmere McKoy, 20, all of Bridgeton, Cumberland County, have pleaded not guilty to charges in the July 2018 shooting death of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo. They are scheduled to go to trial May 4. The fourth man charged in the shooting, Leroy Frazier III, 20, also of Bridgeton, had a separate trial earlier this year and was sentenced to 42 years in prison after he was found guilty.

Ernesto Contreras Jimenez was charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez-Santos Jr. He was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting, and was indicted on charges including aggravated manslaughter, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is scheduled to go to trial May 11.

Nahquil Lovest, 18, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty in January to aggravated manslaughter in the fatal July shooting of 15-year-old Na’imah Bell. His plea deal calls for a 10-year prison term, subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates a defendant serve 85% of their sentence, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at the time of the plea. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 7.

Robert T. Woods Jr., 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon in the Jan. 21 beating of his father, former professional baseball player Bobby Woods in the Margate home they share. Woods was released from Atlantic County jail after a January detention hearing and was placed on electronic monitoring in Egg Harbor Township. His case is currently scheduled to go before a grand jury.