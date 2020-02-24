FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — An Egg Harbor Township man was arrested earlier this month after police found four loaded handguns in his car, less than a week before police founded a handgun in the trunk of a Vineland man’s car.
About 11 p.m. Feb. 16, K9 Officer Michael Guzman stopped a car on Harding Highway near Main Road for operating with an equipment violation, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Sheila Smith remembers growing up in the 1950s in South Jersey and seeing …
After the stop, Lashawn Crawford, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested when police found marijuana and four loaded handguns in his car, police said.
He was charged with multiple weapons and narcotics offenses and lodged in Salem County jail pending a detention hearing.
ABSECON — Police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian overnight and left the scene,…
Less than a week earlier, about 4 p.m. Feb. 11, township patrol officers responded to the intersection of Tuckahoe and Janvier roads for a report of a minor car crash, police said. There, they found Jamaal Harris Jr., 20, of Vineland, who was driving the car that crashed.
Police determined that Harris had a controlled dangerous substance, police said. When officers told him that his car would be searched and impounded because he had no insurance, he became combative and resisted arrest.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested 10 women suspected of prostitution Saturday in and around th…
Harris was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, and was released with a pending court date.
Harris’ car was towed from the intersection and police were granted a search warrant by a Gloucester County Superior Court Judge, police said. They executed the search warrant on Thursday and found a Browning .22 caliber handgun in the trunk, which was checked through the National Crime Information center and found to be stolen from a firearms dealer in Georgia.
Harris turned himself into township police on Friday and was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and receiving stolen property. He was remanded to the Same County jail pending a detention hearing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.