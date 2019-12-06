Police Departments across South Jersey have announced their participation in the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
While the campaign runs several times through the year, this time it’s dubbed the “Year End Holiday Crackdown” and is in effect from Friday through Jan. 1.
“This is a critical law enforcement program that can save lives during a time of the year when social gatherings with alcohol increase the risk of impaired driving,” according to a news release from the Galloway Township Police Department.
The statewide effort, led by the state’s Division of Highway Traffic Safety, aims to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol through increased enforcement and public education, according to the DHTS website.
Last year, alcohol impaired fatalities accounted for 21% of all motor vehicle-related deaths in the state, according to DHTS. And, between 2013 and 2017, about 700 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes.
Instead of driving, police said that residents can use mass transit, a taxi or ask a sober friend to drive them, spend the night at the party, to always wear a seat belt and other advice. And, police asked residents to contact law enforcement if they see an impaired driver.
The last campaign ran from Aug. 16 through Sept. 2 and the majority of law enforcement in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties got involved, with 13 of 18, 9 of 12 and 3 of 4 agencies, respectively, participating, according to state statistics.
