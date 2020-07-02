Lower Township Police

The Lower Township Police Department’s new HERO Campaigned-theme police vehicle. A.N.A. Towing & Recovery sponsored the project.

 Lower Township Police / Provided

SEA ISLE CITY — Six South Jersey police departments are holding a ceremony Thursday to launch a campaign aimed to combat drunk driving through the summer.

The ceremony, set for 11 a.m. at the Boardwalk Promenade at JFK Boulevard, will feature the unveiling of a fleet of HERO patrol cars for departments in the city, Middle and Lower townships displaying the brand and safety message of the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Driving, according to a news release from the city. The event will also highlight the launch of the "Summer of HEROES" drunk driving prevention campaign.

The campaign logo and its signature slogan, "Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver" Driver," will be brightly emblazoned on the police cruisers and SUVs as rolling billboards for the HERO Campaign, named in memory of a young Naval Officer killed by a drunken driver in July 2000, officials said.

The newest cars from Sea Isle City, Middle Township and Lower Township in Cape May County will be joined by cruisers from Ocean City, Linwood and Atlantic City, already in service, officials said.

City Mayor Len Desiderio and police Chief Tom McQuillen will be joined by their counterparts from the other towns to dedicate the cars, which will be in service for traffic duty and special events, officials said. Local business sponsors of the patrol car signage project will also be on hand, including the Foster Karney Foundation, Car Toyz, ANA Towing, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City and Jane French of Ocean City.

More information about the campaign can be found at herocampaign.org.

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

